Mina Colcord

PLAISTOW - Mina (Nutter) Colcord, Plaistow's oldest resident at the age of 103, and holder of the Boston Post Cane since 2016, died peacefully in the early morning hours of Friday, June 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family , in the home she has lived in for the last 41 years.
Born in Effingham, N.H., daughter of the late Ralph and Ethel (Edwards) Nutter, she attended Effingham schools and graduated in 1936 from Parsonsfield Seminary in Maine, where she was the Captain of the girls' basketball team.
She met her husband J. Russell Colcord when he spent his summers in Effingham and they were married on September 8, 1940. They moved to Wakefield, Massachusetts and then later to Plaistow in 1945. A housewife and homemaker for most of her life, Mrs. Colcord assisted her husband in the operation of his plumbing and electrical business as the bookkeeper and secretary.
A longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Plaistow, Mrs. Colcord was active as a volunteer for the church fair and was a member of the Tuesday sewing group. She was also a member of the Queen Esther Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, Kingston. An accomplished seamstress, she enjoyed knitting, sewing, gardening, cooking and baking and until very recently, still enjoyed splitting wood with her family at her summer home at Province Lake.
She was an avid sports fan of all Boston and New England teams but was especially fond of the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Celtics. A devoted wife and mother, she was a loving and supportive grandmother and great grandmother, attending sporting events, choral and band concerts, and piano recitals for the younger generations of her family that she dearly loved.
She was predeceased in 1997 by her loving husband, J. Russell Colcord and will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Jean Fyrer and her husband James of Methuen and Lee Ann Hawkins and her husband Richard of Plaistow; a son James R. Colcord of North Hampton; a daughter-in-law Nancy Colcord, of Grove, Okla.; grandchildren Diane Smith of West Hartford, Conn., Lisa Gardella of Plaistow, Thomas Fyrer of Ipswich, Mass., Russell Hawkins of Plaistow, Mark Fyrer of Cranston, R.I., Robert Fyrer of Bethlehem, Pa., Brian Colcord of Newburyport, MA, Jay Colcord of Broken Arrow, OK and Stephen Colcord of Laconia; also 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her son John Russell Colcord, Jr. and a daughter-in-law, Ann (Huffaker) Colcord.
SERVICES: Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. on the grounds of Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home 116 Main St., Plaistow. The State of New Hampshire guidelines for social distancing will be observed and it would be appreciated that masks be worn. Her funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. on the grounds of the First Baptist Church, Main St., Plaistow, with burial in the family lot in Plaistow Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Plaistow, 122 Main St., Plaistow, NH 03865 or to Friends of ParSem, P.O. Box 163, 504 North Rd., Parsonsfield, ME, 04047. Please show your support for the family during this difficult and extraordinary time by visiting our website at www.brooksidechapelfh.com to send a message of condolence to the family or to share a cherished memory.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2020.