DOVER, N.H. – Misty L. Foote, 49, of Dover, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at her home.
On Feb. 4, 1971 Virginia (Fowler) Luongo and Donald Foote welcomed a huge hearted daughter into the world, who was full of smiles and laughter from day one.
Raised in Seabrook, she graduated from Winnacunnet High School with the Class of 1988 and later Hesser College with her Medical Assistant Certificate. She went on to work as and LNA for several years, during which she obtained her bone density testing certificate but her proudest accomplishment was being a mother and grandmother.
Misty loved spending time with her family and her favorite thing to do was embarrass them with a million stories and over the top public displays of affection.
Surviving family members include her children, Magen, Christopher and Courtney; grandchildren, Lolah, Lillianna, Alli Rose, Wyatt and Christopher Jr.; brother Charlie; sister Virginia and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
She is now home with her son, Mitchell, who predeceased her earlier this year.
Loved you yesterday, love you today, love you tomorrow and forever and ever.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Assistance with arrangements was by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Misty's memorial website and sign her tribute wall.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 9 to May 12, 2020