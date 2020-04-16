|
HAMPTON - Mitchell L. Foote, 30, of Hampton, died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born in Exeter on April 16, 1989 the son of Virginia Luongo of Hampton and Donald Foote of Center Ossipee.
Raised in Seabrook, he attended Winnacunnet High School and most recently worked as the assistance manager at Speedway in Hampton.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his stepfather Richard Luongo of Hampton and many other extended family and friends.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
SERVICES: Due to the current situation and restrictions on public gatherings all services are postponed and will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Phil's memorial website and sign his tribute wall.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020