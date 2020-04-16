Home

POWERED BY

Services
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500

Mitchell L. Foote


1989 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mitchell L. Foote Obituary
HAMPTON - Mitchell L. Foote, 30, of Hampton, died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born in Exeter on April 16, 1989 the son of Virginia Luongo of Hampton and Donald Foote of Center Ossipee.

Raised in Seabrook, he attended Winnacunnet High School and most recently worked as the assistance manager at Speedway in Hampton.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his stepfather Richard Luongo of Hampton and many other extended family and friends.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

SERVICES: Due to the current situation and restrictions on public gatherings all services are postponed and will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Phil's memorial website and sign his tribute wall.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mitchell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -