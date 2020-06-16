Monique Desmarais

PORTSMOUTH - On Friday, June 12, 2020 Monique (Turgeon) Desmarais, 97, calmly passed away in her residence at Wentworth Senior Living in Portsmouth, N.H. She was born on December 1, 1922 in Dover, N.H., to the late Azilda and Alfred Turgeon.
Monique graduated from the Dover school system and lived for 47 years in Somersworth, N.H. where she raised her four children, and was a devoted attendee of St. Martin of Ignatius of Loyola Parish. She was known for her friendly and outgoing personality, her exquisite ability to cook and bake, her green thumb, as an enthusiastic birder, her skillful knitting, and her tireless appetite for reading.
For 64 years she was the devoted wife of Maurice S. Desmarais, who passed away in 2010. She was the caring mother of Suzanne Walkowiak, Diane Holiday, MarieAnne Mesropian and the late Paul Desmarais. Monique was the loving grandmother to Scott and Jeffrey Walkowiak, Chris and Natalie Holiday, Rebecca Pierce, Matthew Mesropian, Victoria Mesropian, and had 12 cherished great-grandchildren.
Monique was sister to the predeceased Jean Paul Turgeon, Rita Turgeon, Berthild Michaud, Marcel E. Turgeon, Jeanne Boulanger, and survived by her sister Lucille Middleton of Gardnerville, Nev.
SERVICES: Services will be private. To leave online condolences please visit www.bernierfuneralhome.net. Care for the Desmarais family has been entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home.
Monique graduated from the Dover school system and lived for 47 years in Somersworth, N.H. where she raised her four children, and was a devoted attendee of St. Martin of Ignatius of Loyola Parish. She was known for her friendly and outgoing personality, her exquisite ability to cook and bake, her green thumb, as an enthusiastic birder, her skillful knitting, and her tireless appetite for reading.
For 64 years she was the devoted wife of Maurice S. Desmarais, who passed away in 2010. She was the caring mother of Suzanne Walkowiak, Diane Holiday, MarieAnne Mesropian and the late Paul Desmarais. Monique was the loving grandmother to Scott and Jeffrey Walkowiak, Chris and Natalie Holiday, Rebecca Pierce, Matthew Mesropian, Victoria Mesropian, and had 12 cherished great-grandchildren.
Monique was sister to the predeceased Jean Paul Turgeon, Rita Turgeon, Berthild Michaud, Marcel E. Turgeon, Jeanne Boulanger, and survived by her sister Lucille Middleton of Gardnerville, Nev.
SERVICES: Services will be private. To leave online condolences please visit www.bernierfuneralhome.net. Care for the Desmarais family has been entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 16 to Jun. 19, 2020.