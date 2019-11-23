|
EXETER - Monroe Bernard Scharff peacefully sailed from this earth on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. "Monty" was born on September 8, 1923, in Boston, Mass., the son of Bernard Wertheimer Scharff and Minette Switzer Scharff.
Monty was a proud veteran of the greatest generation and served in the 8th Army-Air Force in World War II and in the Korean War. A graduate of Bard College/Columbia University, Monty pioneered the field of financial public and investor relations with the establishment of Monroe B. Scharff & Co. in 1958. Monty loved sailing, skiing, cars, and most of all, people. He built his business and his personal life on integrity, a caring and generous attitude towards others, and an uncanny ability to relate with and ultimately charm those around him.
Monty is survived by his wife Edwina K. Scharff, whom he adored for over 70 years. He was a devoted and loving father to his two children, Peter B. Scharff and Stuart M. Scharff, who also survive him along with Peter's wife Janet R. Scharff, Stuart's wife Jodi B. Scharff, four grandchildren, Rachel, Christopher, Emily, and Jennifer, and two great-grandchildren, Annabel and Caleb.
SERVICES: A celebration of Monty's life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Riverwoods at Exeter, 5 Timber Lane, Exeter, N.H. Monty's family will share some brief reflections followed by light refreshments. For more about Monty's life please visit the memorial pages of Remick and Gendron Funeral Home, Hampton, N.H., www.remickgendron.com/obituaries.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations to the Forman School in Litchfield, Conn., be made in Monty's honor. The Forman School, 12 Norfolk Rd., Litchfield, CT 06759, (860) 567-8712 www.formanschool.org. Fair winds and following seas Monty!
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2019