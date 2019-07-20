|
PORTSMOUTH - Morris (Bud) Cotton Foye III, 87, died on Friday, July 12, 2019. Born in Portsmouth, N.H. in 1932 to Morris and Elizabeth (Conner) Foye.
Bud graduated from Gould Academy in Bethel, Maine and earned a bachelor's degree from Babson College in Wellesley, Mass. He married Diane Benfield of Portsmouth in 1952. After Army service, Bud earned an MHA at University of Michigan. He was the chief administrator at Millville Hospital (Millville, N.J.), Newton Hospital (Newton, N.J.), Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital (Morris Plains, N.J.), and the Masonic Home of New Jersey (Burlington, N.J.). He was a proprietor of the Portsmouth Athenaeum.
He is survived by his children, Debby Kuenstner, Stephanie Foye, and John Foye; their spouses, Paul Kuenstner, Steve Donnelly and Anne Foye; grandchildren Samantha, Liz, Stephen, Sarah and Nathaniel; and great-grandchildren Eric and Owen.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on July 27, at the Gardens, Seabrook Village, Tinton Falls, N.J.
Memorial donations may be made to Portsmouth Athenaeum, 9 Market Square, Portsmouth, N.H.
