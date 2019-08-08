|
KITTERY, Maine - MSgt. Russell J. Medeiros, 85, formally of Portsmouth, N.H., passed away in the hands of his loving daughters, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital after a period of declining health. Born on November 21, 1933, in Somerville, Mass., Russell was the only child of George and Helen Grace "Sue" (Tedford) Medeiros.
He graduated from Lexington High School in Lexington, Mass., in 1952 where he earned the privilege of wearing the letter "L" for excellence in track in seasons 1951 and 1952. Russ married his sweetheart Marilyn in 1955 and off he went into the wild blue yonder, proudly serving in the United States Air Force from 1955 until his retirement in 1975. During his enlistment, he and Marilyn raised two daughters and more than a few beloved pets.
Russ loved to support the performing arts and held season tickets to the Ogunquit Playhouse in Ogunquit, Maine. For many years he enjoyed the wonderful theaters and venues that the Seacoast has to offer. When he wasn't walking his beloved Bichon, Missy, at the Urban Forestry Center, he might be found at the gym, shooting hoops, another favorite pastime.
So, with that sparkle in his blue eyes and forever his kind words to the many friends he made along the way, a friend to the underdog and forever a friend to all the animals, we will miss you, Dad.
Here's looking at you, kid. Keep it under 90, Russ. Over and out.
Russell is predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Frances Marilyn (Manning) Medeiros.
He is survived by his daughters Robin Moore and her husband John Moore, of Methuen, Mass., Laura Sue Goros and her partner Brent Howard of Amesbury, Mass.; grandson Paul Whitney of Melrose, Mass.; granddaughter Landis Goros of Manchester, N.H.; and great-granddaughters Raelyn and Fiona Whitney of Plymouth, Mass.
SERVICES: A Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at the Brooks Memorial Cemetery on State Road in Eliot Maine. To leave online condolences, please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care for the Medeiros family has been entrusted to the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2019