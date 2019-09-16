|
PORTSMOUTH - Muriel Collins Dyment passed away peacefully in the company of her children on Friday, September 13, 2019. Born in Epping, N.H., on January 8, 1928; a daughter of Clarence and Lois Collins.
Much of her life was spent in Franklin, N.H. where she married Richard Magoon and began a family.
Muriel was employed as Secretary and Tax Preparer and later she and her late husband William Dyment opened a B&B at Sunbeam Acres in New Hampton, N.H. She was a member of the New Hampton Church.
Muriel will be remembered for her grace, grit, kindness, laughter and a twinkle in her Irish eyes. She returned to Portsmouth in 2015 to live with her beloved daughter Margaret and her late husband Ken.
She is survived by her children Richard Magoon, William Magoon, Margaret Kendrick and Kathleen Dyment Bliss; her Grandchildren Tiffany Dube, Thomas Magoon Jr., Megan Bliss, Travis Magoon and Bethany Magoon; great-grandchildren Brittany and Kimmy Magoon, Dustin Lawrence, Gracie Dube and Benjamin Surette.
She was predeceased by her husband William Dyment, son Thomas Magoon, Grandson Tyson Bliss and her six siblings.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 19, at 1 p.m., at Pine Grove Cemetery in Kingston. Friends invited. Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth, N.H.
The Family would like to thank the Staff at Clipper Harbor for their care and kindness shown. Memorial contributions may be sent to Clipper Harbor, 188 Jones Ave., Portsmouth, NH 03801 Attn: Residents Activities/Carrie Flagg.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 16 to Sept. 19, 2019