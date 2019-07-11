|
|
HAMPTON – Muriel J. Ballance, 85, of Hampton, died on Sunday June 30. 2019 at Oceanside Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation where she was a longtime resident. The Ballance Family would like to extend thanks and appreciation to the Oceanside staff for caring for our Mother.
She was born in Decatur, Ind. on April 30, 1934 a daughter of the late Luther and Estella (Smith) Ford.
Muriel attended Decatur schools and graduated from Meigs County High School in Decatur. She moved to Seabrook in 1977 and to Hampton in 1991 until moving briefly back to Tennessee for five years before returning to the seacoast in 2008.
Muriel was a caregiver to family members and family was most important to her. Those that knew Muriel outside of the family also called her "Mom." Muriel had the patience and strength to raise three boys. She used her southern authoritative charm to nurture but set high expectations for her family. Muriel was humble and empathetic and always respectful to those around her. Her unwavering support enabled her family to thrive. Most importantly it was her unconditional love that was the essential ingredient to being a great Mom.
She leaves two sons, Sean Ballance and his wife Maylissa of Franklin, Tenn., Alex Ballance and his wife Pamela of North Hampton, three grandchildren, Joshua, Britni and Cora Rose Ballance, her two sisters, Garnet Cofer of Ten Mile, Tenn., Kay Waters of Harriman, Tenn., nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son Anthony Ballance in 2015.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton.
Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Muriel's memorial website or to sign her tribute wall.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 11 to July 14, 2019