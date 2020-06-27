DAYTON, Ohio - Nan Pirsig Parrott, age 93, of Dayton, passed away peacefully Monday, June 22, 2020 in her home.
Nan was a graduate of Fairview High School and The Ohio State University in 1948 with a B. S. in Business. She was a member of the Dayton Women's Club, The O.S.U. President's Club, Alpha Chi Omega, St. Paul's Episcopal Church and several bridge clubs. She volunteered at Kettering Hospital, the Dayton Art Institute, and the Kettering Road Department. She was also a longtime summer resident of Goose Rocks Beach, Kennebunkport, Maine.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Parrott, in 1988.
She is survived by her children, Deborah E. Kratz (Richard), Jeffrey M. Parrott (Amy), Charles S. Parrott (Lynda), Mark F. Parrott, and Lisa P. Gaines (James). She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Rebecca and Stephanie Kratz, Laura and Michelle Parrott, Kathryn Robinson, Stacey Thompson, Matthew and Sarah Parrott, Melinda Burk, and Emily and Lindsey Gaines. She also has 11 great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Memorial Service, which will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 8 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with the Reverend Nancy Birdsong officiating. A reception will follow at the funeral home.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton and Home Instead Senior Care for the help and care they gave to Nan. If desired, friends my make a memorial donation to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or Southminster Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 27 to Jun. 30, 2020.