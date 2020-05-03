|
STRATHAM, N.H. - Nancy Ann Knight, age 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020, following complications from an aneurysm.
Nancy was born and raised in Portsmouth, N.H., the daughter of the late Joseph and Doris (Guppy) Addorio. Nancy graduated Saint Thomas Aquinas High School, a member of the Reunion Committee, she enjoyed catching up with classmates at each reunion.
Nancy was a longtime Stratham resident, where she raised her daughter with her husband of 31 years, Harry L. Knight the III, who passed in 1999.
Nancy leaves behind her daughter and best friend Jolene and her husband Robert Ballou of Rochester, N.H. and two grandsons Zachary and Trevor Ballou.
To Nancy, her family was everything. She enjoyed weekends spent at her daughter's summer home in Buxton, Maine. Nancy was proud and excited for Zach and Kaley who just bought their first home and are expecting a child. She was thrilled at the prospect of being a great grandmother at any moment. Nancy was also proud of youngest grandson Trevor and was looking forward to seeing him graduate college with honors.
Nancy is also survived by her stepmother Beulah Addorio of Portsmouth, whom she was very fond of. In addition, she leaves behind many cousins, three brothers-in-law and their families to include nieces and nephews, as well as countless treasured friends.
Nancy was a fiercely independent woman who remained in her home, owned her own business, working up and until her illness. Nancy was known to family and friends for her kind heart and loving nature. Those that were fortunate enough looked forward every year to her baskets of home baked treats. Nancy's generous spirit will be greatly missed.
Nancy was also preceded in death by an infant brother Joseph John Addorio.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to The Brain Aneurysm Foundation or a in her name.
Services deferred due to the pandemic and a celebration of Nancy's life will be planned at a later date.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 3 to May 6, 2020