MANCHESTER, N.H. – Nancy Elizabeth Brown, 59, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, she is the daughter of Raymond A. Brown and Barbara Vinciguerra.
Nancy worked as a caretaker in the medical field for many years and volunteered at a number of nonprofit organizations in her community. She loved cooking, baking and spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending time by the ocean!
Nancy is survived by her children, Raymond White, Benjamin Parkhurst, and Anna Parkhurst. Her grandchildren, Mackenzie Parkhurst, Isabella White, and Kendra Constantino. Nancy is also survived by her mother, Barbara Vinviguerra and stepfather Louie Vinviguerra. Sisters, Rhonda Brown, and Billie-Joe Meyer Sucy. Nephews, Matthew Brown, Andrew Brown, Brian Goda, and Nathan Sucy, and niece, Samatha Goda.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Nancy's life will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the directions and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 20 to Jun. 23, 2020.