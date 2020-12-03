NEWFIELDS - It is with broken hearts and great sadness that the family of Nancy E. Ryan announces her passing peacefully at home on Sunday, November 29, 2020 after a long and courageous battle against bone and breast cancer.
Nancy was the only child of John and Bessie Hardy. She was born on September 6, 1944 in Manchester, N.H. She attended Manchester schools all throughout her schooling and graduated from Central High School in 1962. She also attended Hesser Business School.
She is survived by her husband Jim of 57 years, her oldest son, John, her daughter Allison and her youngest child Joelle. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Nieth, Monica and Jason.
Nancy had a long medical career starting at Children's Hospital in Boston, Nancy worked at Exeter Hospital for 25 years.
She was a 50-year member of the Newfields Community Church, where she was actively involved with the Missions Committee. She was involved with the vacation bible school at the church for many years.
Nancy was also a Girl Scout Leader in the 1970's. Nancy had many and varied interests and hobbies. She was a pet-lover, having lovingly raised many cats and dogs over the years. She loved plants and was an avid crocheter. She was an active player on the women's bowling league in Exeter for many years and was an enthusiastic fan of the NBA. She took art lessons and enjoyed drawing and also took joy in playing and studying the accordion and the keyboard.
Thank you to all the people who brought food and sent cards, which were a source of comfort, as she went through her journey. Thanks also to Hospice who provided compassionate and professional care throughout Nancy's illness.
Our hearts are broken but we are glad there will be no more pain.
We wish her a safe and swift voyage to Heaven, May Jesus meet her with love and peace.
SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the NH SPCA or to the Newfields Community Church in her name. www.brewittfuneralhome.com
.