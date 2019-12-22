|
|
PORTSMOUTH - Nancy Ellen Ward, age 61, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.
She was born on April 6, 1958 in Portsmouth, N.H. to Richard and Helen Ward. Nancy graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1976 and continued her education earning a Bachelors degree from Ohio State University and Masters Degree from Plymouth State University in Education.
Nancy had a successful teaching career spanning more than 20 years, as a third and fourth grade teacher at Candia Moore School, Candia N.H. Her passion for teaching not only shined through her work, but touched the lives of her students, siblings and parents of those she taught. Nancy retired from teaching in 2014.
Nancy had a bright and energetic personality and a smile that is unforgettable. She loved spending time with her family, but also enjoyed reading, cooking, running, crafts and sunny days.
Nancy is survived by her parents Richard and Helen Ward, her two children David Goodwin and Jennifer Moody, six grandchildren, and two sisters Kathryn Hoffman and Ann-Marie Pullar.
SERVICES: Services will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, 98 Summer St., Portsmouth, N.H. Visiting hours will be at 10 a.m., followed by Mass at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate in loving memory of Nancy Ward to Children's Literacy Foundation, 1536 Loomis Hill Road, Waterbury Center, VT or www.clifonline.org.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25, 2019