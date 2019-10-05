|
RYE - Nancy Elizabeth Rhoades died on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Webster at Rye Assisted Living. Nancy was born on February 9, 1926 in Marblehead, Mass. She was the daughter of Walter and Elizabeth Hamond.
She graduated from Marblehead, Mass., high school in 1944 and Salem Hospital School of Nursing in 1947. She worked at the Bronx Veterans Hospital in New York until 1951.
She was married to Earl J. Rhoades MD and then moved to Conn., and raised her family in New Haven and then Woodbridge, Conn. After the kids moved out, she and her husband, moved to Orange, Conn. and then to New Durham, N.H. to be closer to one of her sons.
For the last 15 years of her life she moved into Webster at Rye Senior Independent living and the assisted living at the same facility. She quickly realized it was a good move for her later in life as she found good friends there in the residents and all the employees. It was the intimate friendly atmosphere that she needed and that proved even more wonderful at the end of her life.
She was a dedicated homemaker and mom and enjoyed very active involvement in church. This involved being a Boy Scout and Girl Scout leader and president of a Women's Aglow Fellowship.
She was predeceased (1996) by her husband Earl and her sister Carolyn Merriam and brother Robert Hamond. Surviving are her three children, David Rhoades of Hendersonville, N.C., Peter Rhoades of Madbury, N.H. and Barbara Rhoades of Duxbury, Vt., and step son Earl J. Rhoades Jr. of Asheville, N.C.; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at the family cottage at 10 Bennett Rd., New Durham on Sunday, October 27, from 1-4 p.m.
Her hospice care was from Cornerstone VNA and was excellent. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to them at: www.cornerstonevna.org.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2019