Stockbridge Funeral Home - Exeter
141 Epping Road
Exeter, NH 03833
(603) 772-0400
Nancy Jordan
Nancy F. Jordan

Nancy F. Jordan Obituary
EXETER – Nancy F. Jordan, 76, of Exeter, N.H., died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Exeter Hospital after a sudden illness.

She was born in Guelph, Ontario, Canada on March 2, 1943 the daughter of the late Michael and Winifred (Bortell) Woronka.

She was raised in Guelph and was a graduate of St. Joseph School of Nursing, Guelph class of 1963. She moved to Ketchikan, Alaska and then to Governors Island, N.Y. until eventually settling in Exeter, N.H. for most of her life. Nancy was a Registered Nurse at Exeter Hospital and later at Exeter Healthcare.

She was the Chairman of the Beautification Commitee for Exeter Area Garden Club for many years taking great pride in the accomplishments of the organization in and around the beautiful town of Exeter.

Family members include her beloved husband, Brian Jordan, her son, Michael Fenton, the lights of her life, her granddaughters Macey Fenton and Ford Fenton, and many close friends.

SERVICES: A celebration of her life will be held at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Road, Exeter on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Please visit www.Stockbridgefh.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2019
