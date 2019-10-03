|
BRENTWOOD - Nancy J. Maynard, 83, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Exeter Hospital, Exeter, N.H. She was born July 16, 1936 in Exeter, N.H., daughter of the late William J. Camirand and Laura E. (Gingras) Camirand.
Nancy grew up in Exeter, N.H. and she had one brother William Camirand. Nancy graduated from Robinson Female Seminary and later married Chester J. Maynard on September 21, 1954. They resided in Brentwood, N.H., for many years and had five children.
Nancy worked hard at taking care of her family and later was employed in Epping, N.H., as a shoe worker. Nancy also did shoe work out of her house and offered daycare for local children.
Nancy loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and happily shared His love with others. She was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Brentwood. At the church, she served as deacon for two years, was in the Ladies Circle, was Missions Leader and wrote greeting cards to members of the church. This spilled over to areas outside the church too, as Nancy just loved writing notes and encouragement cards to anyone she knew. Nancy enjoyed knitting with the girls at the Brentwood Library. She was also a member of the Brentwood Seniors and the Brentwood Historical Society.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her husband, her brother and a grandson, Gary Jr.
She is survived by her five children and spouses, son, Chester J. Maynard Jr. and Linda of La., son, Paul A. Maynard and Patty of Nev., daughter, Pauline Lewis and Blue of Ill., son, Gary D. Maynard and Pam of S.C., son, William J. Maynard and Vilma of N.H.; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a niece; and nephews.
SERVICES: A celebration of her life will be on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the First Baptist Church of Brentwood, 201 North Rd., Brentwood, N.H.
Donations may be made to the family, in care of and checks payable to Pauline Lewis, 1614 Muren Blvd., Belleville, IL 62221. For more information, visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019