RAYMOND - Nancy Lee Page passed away peacefully Friday, March 22, 2019 after a period of declining health. Born April 9, 1947, Nancy was the daughter of the late Hyland Maurice Rowan I and Rosalie (Merrill) Rowan.
Nancy grew up in Kittery with 10 siblings in her family. She was a graduate of Traip Academy and Burdett College. Nancy worked as a longtime civil servant. She married John Page 42 years ago and they lived 40 years in Raymond.
Known for her quick wit and the twinkle in her large blue eyes, Nancy was a caring individual. Her life revolved around family. She was a woman of strong faith and with a giving heart. Nancy volunteered for and later worked for the Raymond Ambulance. She was a tireless caregiver for her parents in their failing health. Nancy was a cancer survivor and always enjoyed ice cream, camping and shopping.
Nancy was predeceased by her loving husband, John F. Page Sr., who passed on March 13, 2019.
She is survived by children and their spouses; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; siblings; and generations of cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the . For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2019