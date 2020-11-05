1/
Nancy M. Hague
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DURHAM - Nancy M. (Amee) Hague, 84, died on Monday, November 2, 2020 peacefully at Brookdale Spruce Wood. Nancy was born on December 25, 1935 in Kittery, Maine to the late Lillian Rose (Gallant) and James E. Amee.

She was predeceased by husband, James J. Hague; sisters Marjorie (Blackwood), Barbara (Coit) and brother Jackson.

Nancy lived her life in the N.H. Seacoast. She loved the ocean, animals, sewing/crafts, cooking and cherished her family/friends.

Nancy is survived by four children, Joan (Provencher) and husband John of Rye, David and wife Anne of Delaware, Ohio, Tom and wife Lisa of WRJ, Vt., Patty (MacDonald) and husband Tim of Exeter; seven grandchildren Jillian, Jeffrey, Jacob Provencher and wife Mary, Jenna (Perron) and husband Nick, Kelsey and Lauren MacDonald, Faith Billings; great-grandchildren Oliver Provencher and Aiden Perron and 14 nieces/nephews.

SERVICES: Services will be private. The family wishes to thank Wentworth Hospice and nurses/staff at Brookdale Spruce Wood for their loving care. Arrangements are by Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.remickgendron.com to view Nancy's memorial website and to sign her tribute wall.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's Foundation (www.alz.org) or PKD Foundation (www.PKDcure.org).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Remick & Gendron Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved