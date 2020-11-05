DURHAM - Nancy M. (Amee) Hague, 84, died on Monday, November 2, 2020 peacefully at Brookdale Spruce Wood. Nancy was born on December 25, 1935 in Kittery, Maine to the late Lillian Rose (Gallant) and James E. Amee.
She was predeceased by husband, James J. Hague; sisters Marjorie (Blackwood), Barbara (Coit) and brother Jackson.
Nancy lived her life in the N.H. Seacoast. She loved the ocean, animals, sewing/crafts, cooking and cherished her family/friends.
Nancy is survived by four children, Joan (Provencher) and husband John of Rye, David and wife Anne of Delaware, Ohio, Tom and wife Lisa of WRJ, Vt., Patty (MacDonald) and husband Tim of Exeter; seven grandchildren Jillian, Jeffrey, Jacob Provencher and wife Mary, Jenna (Perron) and husband Nick, Kelsey and Lauren MacDonald, Faith Billings; great-grandchildren Oliver Provencher and Aiden Perron and 14 nieces/nephews.
SERVICES: Services will be private. The family wishes to thank Wentworth Hospice and nurses/staff at Brookdale Spruce Wood for their loving care. Arrangements are by Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.remickgendron.com
to view Nancy's memorial website and to sign her tribute wall.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's Foundation (www.alz.org
) or PKD Foundation
(www.PKDcure.org
).