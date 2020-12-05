1/1
Nancy M. (Burke) Hanslip
1926 - 2020
HUDSON, Mass. - Nancy M. (Burke) Hanslip, 94 of Hudson, Mass., died peacefully in her home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Nancy was born at Marlborough Hospital on August 17,1926 to Philip J. and Bernice E. (Dalton) Burke.

Nancy attended local schools and graduated from Marlborough High, Class of '44. Nancy graduated from the Waltham Hospital School of Nursing in 1946 as a Registered Nurse. She worked in District (now called community) Nursing in Boston's South End where she did, among other tasks, delivering babies at home. Nancy later worked at Marlborough Hospital, again did District Nursing during the polio epidemic, took care of private duty patients, and Industrial Nursing at Victory Plastics in Hudson.

In 1958, Nancy married the love of her life, Robert J. Hanslip and they began their life together in Hudson. She travelled frequently with Bob on business trips and spent a lot of time at The Farm in Wilton, Maine.

Nancy was active in her communities, both in Marlborough and Hudson. She volunteered with the American Heart Association, the Arthritis Foundation, the Red Cross, and Marlborough Hospital for 54 years. Nancy served as a Trustee of the Marlborough Hospital for more than 30 years.

Nancy was a member of the Hudson, Marlborough, and Wilton, Maine, Historical Societies. She was a 40-year member of the 100 Club of Massachusetts and was one of the first women admitted to membership. She had been a member of the Marlborough Country Club for many years and enjoyed playing in their women's league. Nancy enjoyed going to various country fairs and horse shows.

Nancy is survived by her son, Joe of Sanford, Maine, her nephews David J. White (Eleanor) of Dayton, Ohio, and Neal T. White of Westborough. Nancy is also survived by nine nieces and nephews, 11 grand nieces and nephews, eight great grand nieces and nephews, and four great-great grand nieces and nephews. One of the great joys of Nancy's life was spending time with her family, especially when she and Bob hosted Burke-Dalton reunions at their home in Hudson.

Nancy was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, both parents, and her sister Phillis Burke White. She was also predeceased by her beloved nephews, Burke P. White and John S. White.

SERVICES: Due to Covid and Nancy's concerns about people travelling and being together, she was interred last week with a private committal service at Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson. A Mass and reception will be held at a later date. Short and Rowe Funeral Home of Marlborough is in care of the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit, www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, it was Nancy's request that donations in her memory be made to the UMass/Cellucci ALS Fund, c/o Julie Bowditch, 333 South Street, 4th Floor, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 or online at www.umassals.com.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2020.
November 28, 2020
A truly wonderful woman. I enjoyed our chats at the front desk of Marlboro Hospital reminiscing about people we both mutually knew even with our age difference and the "good ol' days" of the city. The world has yet lost another icon of kindness and goodness. Bless you, Nancy, and we'll meet again some day. My sympathies to your family.
Peggy Horrigan Pomphrey
Friend
November 22, 2020
One of the nicest kindest persons we ever have been lucky enough to have been a part of our lives.
So many wonderful stories and the biggest heart on heaven and earth
R.I.P Nancy back together with Bob
Judy & Jim Winske
Friend
November 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Always so friendly and always willing to help out her neighbors. RIP Nancy!
chickie
Neighbor
November 20, 2020
Joe, We are sorry to hear of your Moms passing. She was so giving and caring, truly a lovely lady. Wishing you peace and comfort.
Tony and Donna Marques
Anthony Marques
Friend
November 20, 2020
I met Nancy every time I came through the doors of Marlborough Hospital. She always greeted me with a smile, a friendly hello and a "How is your family". She started my day off happy. Thank you Nancy -
Rest easy - Love you - Joane
Joane watson
Friend
