1/1
Nancy Mabon Hill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PORTLAND, Maine - Nancy Mabon Hill, 63, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 3:13 a.m. at her home in Portland, Maine, concluding a 19-year battle with Cancer.

Born December 20, 1956 in Kansas City, Mo., Nancy spent her childhood moving throughout the US with her parents and four sisters. She moved from Kansas City to St. Louis, Mo., Fort Smith, Ark., and Rockville, Md., before returning to St. Louis to graduate from Horton Watkins HS in 1975. She graduated from the University of Tulsa with a BSN in 1980 and spent the next 40 years working as a Registered Nurse, specializing in OB/GYN practice.

Nancy married the love of her life, Hugh Eric Hill, in 1985 and moved to Maine in 1987, settling in Kennebunk in 1993 to raise her son, Owen Thomas Hill, born in 1989. She and her family moved to Portland in 2010 where she retired from Maine Medical Center, this year, following 33 years of service.

She is survived by her mother Joan I. Mabon; three of her sisters Mary M. Colonna, Margy M. Hall and Jenny Mabon-Spiers; her husband; her son; her daughter-in-law Amy Gaidis and her grandson Callan Francis Hill-Gaidis. She is also survived by the hundreds of people: family, swimmers, Al-anon cohorts, coworkers, patients, and friends, all who will forever remember her for the light, laughter and love she brought into their lives.

SERVICES: A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 3, at 3 p.m. Due to Covid-19 limitations, this service will be by family invitation only. Guests will be asked to please remain mindful of current social distancing guidelines and mask wearing procedures. Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to access the link to join the live streaming of the service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved