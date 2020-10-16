KITTERY, Maine – Nancy Pauline (Grover/Kagiliery) Matthews, 83, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, with her family never leaving her side.



Nancy was born in Eliot, Maine July 5, 1937 as the second child of four to Doris (Remick/Crowley) and John Grover. She Graduated from Eliot High School in 1956. After high school she married Zack Kagiliery and raised three children, Maria Kagiliery, Katina Kagiliery and Harry Kagiliery in a big fat Greek family in Kittery, Maine. After their divorce Nancy and Zack remained very good friends, a wonderful life lesson for their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Nancy married her husband Howard Matthews, an Airman for the U.S. Air Force, in 1982. They traveled the world together and built a wonderful home where the entire family, whether divorced or not, would gather to celebrate any and all of life's moments. Nancy knew how to throw a party with her AMAZING cooking and beautiful handmade decor!



Nancy worked at the Kittery Trading Post for 49 years only leaving because of a Pandemic. She loved all of her friends she worked with for so many years. When she was not working at the KTP she was tending to her beautiful gardens. Even when Nancy was told to take it easy, the garden is where she felt at peace. Her other favorite pastime was sewing she would spend hours in her basement craft room making amazing treasures for her family and friends to enjoy. Nancy's pride and joy were her grandchildren and great grands. She would heat the pool until the very end of the season just so the "kids could swim one last time." Thanks Gram!



Nancy was predeceased by her brother and his wife, Donny and Chere Grover. Surviving are her husband Howard Matthews, older brother Jack Grover, younger sister Betty and her husband Gary Adams, former husband Zack his wife Judy, her children Maria Kagiliery and her husband Charles Smith, Katina Kagiliery, Harry Kagiliery and his wife Jackie grandchildren Tia and her husband Aaron Perez, Russell Kagiliery, Danielle (Dot) and her husband Jake Avery, Morgan Baker, Kendra Kagiliery, Codi Smith, Karissa Kagiliery and great grandkids, Kiara Perez, Maria Perez, Austin Keelty, Addyson Keelty, Baily-Rae Avery, Wyatt Avery, Theo Baker and many beloved nieces and nephews and friends she considered family. Once you were in her heart you were there forever!



SERVICES: A public visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd, Kittery, Maine 03904. Be advised that all CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and enforced; the wearing of face coverings and maintaining social distancing included.



