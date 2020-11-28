1/1
Nancy Nelson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DURHAM, N.H. - Nancy Nelson, 85, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 in her daughter's Georgia home from heart failure.

Born February 16, 1935, in Toledo, Ohio, Nancy attended Hillsdale College in Michigan, and then worked as a third-grade teacher and an airline stewardess before moving to Birmingham, Mich. with her first husband, William Neu. Seventeen years later, Nancy married her second husband, John Nelson, and lived with him in Wickford, R.I., then Hancock, Mass., before settling into their bayside, Durham, N.H. home for 42 years. They spent their remaining years in Kittery, Maine and Atlanta, Ga.

While in Durham, Nancy worked as a Welcome Wagon Representative, was a long-standing member of the Durham Art Club, a volunteer at Theater by the Sea, and an art docent at UNH. Nancy was also a prolific watercolor, oil, and pastel artist whose work was displayed in numerous venues for over 40 years. She was well known for her gregariousness, her spontaneity, and her enthusiasm for life. She will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known her and loved her. Her ashes will be spread along the New England seacoast.

Survivors include her husband, John Nelson; her brother, Boyd Fackler; her daughter, Ryan NeuCollins; and her three grandchildren: Tempest, Seabury, and Zabet.

A pictorial review of her life can be viewed at https://bit.ly/nancynelson



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved