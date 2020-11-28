DURHAM, N.H. - Nancy Nelson, 85, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 in her daughter's Georgia home from heart failure.
Born February 16, 1935, in Toledo, Ohio, Nancy attended Hillsdale College in Michigan, and then worked as a third-grade teacher and an airline stewardess before moving to Birmingham, Mich. with her first husband, William Neu. Seventeen years later, Nancy married her second husband, John Nelson, and lived with him in Wickford, R.I., then Hancock, Mass., before settling into their bayside, Durham, N.H. home for 42 years. They spent their remaining years in Kittery, Maine and Atlanta, Ga.
While in Durham, Nancy worked as a Welcome Wagon Representative, was a long-standing member of the Durham Art Club, a volunteer at Theater by the Sea, and an art docent at UNH. Nancy was also a prolific watercolor, oil, and pastel artist whose work was displayed in numerous venues for over 40 years. She was well known for her gregariousness, her spontaneity, and her enthusiasm for life. She will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known her and loved her. Her ashes will be spread along the New England seacoast.
Survivors include her husband, John Nelson; her brother, Boyd Fackler; her daughter, Ryan NeuCollins; and her three grandchildren: Tempest, Seabury, and Zabet.
A pictorial review of her life can be viewed at https://bit.ly/nancynelson