COLLINS, N.Y. - Nancy Wells Withington, 68, of Quaker Road, Collins, N.Y. and formerly of York, Maine, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 with family at her side. She led a full and active life while dealing with cancer for decades.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Schindler Funeral Home, 44 Center St., Gowanda, N.Y. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by burial in the Maplewood Cemetery, Springville, N.Y. A Celebration of Life is planned for September in Camden, Maine, date and place to be announced.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Wentworth-Douglass Foundation Seacoast Cancer Center, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, 789 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820 or to The New Hampshire SPCA, PO Box 196, 104 Portsmouth Avenue, Stratham, NH 03885
To see a full obituary: Nancy Wells Withington or https://www.facebook.com/schindlerfuneralhome/posts.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2019