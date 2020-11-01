PORTSMOUTH - Nansi Boutwell Craig, 73, of Portsmouth, N.H. passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Born Sept. 25, 1947 in Portsmouth to Herbert and Mildred (Eagleton) Boutwell, Nansi, lived most of her life in her beloved hometown of Portsmouth, N.H. She is survived by her husband, John R. Craig and their son Mike.
Nansi attended local elementary schools and graduated from Portsmouth High Class of 1965.
She graduated University of New Hampshire in 1971 with a degree in Physical Education and later received her Masters in Education from Lesley University.
Nansi first taught High School Phys Ed in Hartford, Conn., then went on to teach at Biddeford Junior High (Maine) for several years. After marrying John in 1980, Nansi and John moved to San Francisco where she worked in the insurance industry for AAA. She and John moved back to Portsmouth in 1988 with their young son, Mike. Nansi then began teaching at Marshwood School District where she was a Phys ED and Health teacher at all levels for 15 years, retiring from Marshwood Middle School in 2007.
After retiring from Education, Nansi for the next 10 years, worked for the City of Portsmouth Parking Enforcement. To shop owners in the city, and regular downtown visitors, Nansi was a well-known and well-liked personality, always offering a friendly "Hello," a good chat, and an abundance of patience when explaining Portsmouth's parking regulations to those unsure.
Nansi loved sports. Whether it was playing, coaching, mentoring, or watching her son Mike. She played a variety of sports, umpired little league baseball/softball, and coached boys and girls in multiple sports for almost 30 years. She skied, she LOVED golf (7-year member at Breakfast Hill GC), and most recently became a regular at the Portsmouth Pickleball scene.
Nansi's other passion was travel. She drove cross country numerous times and recently took on co-piloting the RV with John. Beyond that her travels included Hawaii, Alaska, Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia, South America, Australia.
Nansi was greatly loved and will be deeply missed.
Beside her husband, John and son, Mike, Nansi is also survived by brother, George Pierce and his wife, Doris of Vermont; niece, Susie Richards (and family), niece, Polly Pierce (and family); nephew, Mike Doll (and his daughters Dee Dee and Kelly); her mother-in-law, Jane Craig (and her wonderful caretaker Felisa); and The Big Craig Family in California (including Stephanie, Nancy, Mark, Julie, Ric, and Scott).
SERVICES: A memorial walk through will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth, with the following instructions: Time slots according to guests last name (11 a.m. to 12 p.m. A – J), (12 to 1 p.m. K – R), (1 to 2 p.m. R – Z). If your schedule needs you to arrive outside your last name window...its fine. All attending shall adhere to the COVID-19 protocol requiring all to wear face coverings and to practice social distancing. Please come in through the front of the building and exit through the rear doors. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donations to the following: https://www.gofundme.com/f/nansi-b-craig?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
