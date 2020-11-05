1/
Nathalie Simon
DEWITT, Iowa - Nathalie (Shaughnessy) Simon, 83, of DeWitt, Iowa, formerly of Portsmouth, N.H., passed away peacefully Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Davenport, Iowa. Nathalie was the daughter of Ernest and Nathalie (Clarke) Shaughnessy, and was born on September 8, 1937.

She married Robert (Bob) William Simon on March 15, 1958 at the Marine Chapel in Kittery, Mass. They had three children, Linda Lee, Robert John (Jay), and Deborah Lynn. Bob passed away on May 15, 1990.

Online condolences may be left on her obituary at www.gibsonbodefh.com



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
