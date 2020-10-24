Mrs. Dobson and family:



Please accept our heartfelt condolences on the passing of Mr. Dobson.



Having carpooled to and from Western Electric with him for over 17 years, my late father Dan often remarked about Neal's keen sense of humor, passion for politics, love of country and devotion to National Public Radio.



Take solace in the many wonderful memories you have of him over the years, and may God's love help to provide you comfort during this difficult time.

Dan and Deb Dlugosz

Neighbor