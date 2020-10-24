1/
Neal E. Dobson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Neal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EXETER - Neal Elwin Dobson of Exeter, N.H., age 89, passed away peacefully at his home, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Neal was born in Lawrence Mass. and was raised and educated in Methuen, Mass.. He was predeceased by his brother Leon, father Roy Elwin Dobson and mother, Alice Swan Choate.

Neal had a career at Western Electric Company in Andover, Mass., working there for 36 years before retiring as a Senior Materials Planning Specialist. He was a member of the John Hancock Masonic Lodge for over 60 years. He was a mathematical whiz and enjoyed spending hours solving Sudoku challenges. He had a full and happy life with his wife of 59 years, Dottie, and would read to her from the paper every morning - the comics, and the daily horoscope, along with the important political news stories.

Neal and Dottie enjoyed boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, the First Connecticut Lake in Pittsburg, N.H. and along the Piscatiqua River in Portsmouth. Neal also liked antique cars and acquired a 1914 Model T Depot Hack that he was very proud of. He and Dottie rode in parades during the 1970s and would dress in "appropriate attire" from the time period. He won numerous awards and had fun watching everyone's reaction as they would drive to and from events traveling at a top speed of 20 mph! Neal appreciated the simplicity of the Ford motor, how you would crank the front to start it, and how well it ran.

Some of his other interests included restoring furniture, gardening, traveling, vacations with his family to the mountains, working on projects around their home, and more recently enjoying lunch at local restaurants where he and Dottie would share some of their favorite jokes with the waitstaff.

Neal will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor, his love for this country, his hard working ethic and his strong will to live. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Neal is survived by his wife, Doris Dobson, children Stephan Smith, Debbie Day, Larry Dobson, Kitrina Williams, six grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

A small private service was held on Oct. 23. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Masons or the Salvation Army or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements were by the Stockbridge Funeral Home, Exeter.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stockbridge Funeral Home LLC - Exeter
141 Epping Road
Exeter, NH 03833
(603) 772-0400
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stockbridge Funeral Home LLC - Exeter

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 24, 2020
I have such fond memories of times spent with Neil and Dottie. They were wonderful uncle and aunt to me. I remember talking to them every year on my birthday-they never forgot it! He will be sorely missed.
Sally Tracy
Family
October 23, 2020
Mrs. Dobson and family:

Please accept our heartfelt condolences on the passing of Mr. Dobson.

Having carpooled to and from Western Electric with him for over 17 years, my late father Dan often remarked about Neal's keen sense of humor, passion for politics, love of country and devotion to National Public Radio.

Take solace in the many wonderful memories you have of him over the years, and may God's love help to provide you comfort during this difficult time.
Dan and Deb Dlugosz
Neighbor
October 22, 2020
Steve and Family I am so sorry you are going through this difficult time I pray you find peace in the memories made during his life time.
Renda Foley
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved