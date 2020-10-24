EXETER - Neal Elwin Dobson of Exeter, N.H., age 89, passed away peacefully at his home, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Neal was born in Lawrence Mass. and was raised and educated in Methuen, Mass.. He was predeceased by his brother Leon, father Roy Elwin Dobson and mother, Alice Swan Choate.
Neal had a career at Western Electric Company in Andover, Mass., working there for 36 years before retiring as a Senior Materials Planning Specialist. He was a member of the John Hancock Masonic Lodge for over 60 years. He was a mathematical whiz and enjoyed spending hours solving Sudoku challenges. He had a full and happy life with his wife of 59 years, Dottie, and would read to her from the paper every morning - the comics, and the daily horoscope, along with the important political news stories.
Neal and Dottie enjoyed boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, the First Connecticut Lake in Pittsburg, N.H. and along the Piscatiqua River in Portsmouth. Neal also liked antique cars and acquired a 1914 Model T Depot Hack that he was very proud of. He and Dottie rode in parades during the 1970s and would dress in "appropriate attire" from the time period. He won numerous awards and had fun watching everyone's reaction as they would drive to and from events traveling at a top speed of 20 mph! Neal appreciated the simplicity of the Ford motor, how you would crank the front to start it, and how well it ran.
Some of his other interests included restoring furniture, gardening, traveling, vacations with his family to the mountains, working on projects around their home, and more recently enjoying lunch at local restaurants where he and Dottie would share some of their favorite jokes with the waitstaff.
Neal will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor, his love for this country, his hard working ethic and his strong will to live. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
Neal is survived by his wife, Doris Dobson, children Stephan Smith, Debbie Day, Larry Dobson, Kitrina Williams, six grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
A small private service was held on Oct. 23. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Masons or the Salvation Army or a charity of your choice
.
Arrangements were by the Stockbridge Funeral Home, Exeter.