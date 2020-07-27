MIDLOTHIAN, Va. - Neil Andrew Graves, of Midlothian Va., previously of Southern Pines, N.C., Exeter and Portsmouth, N.H., passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 after a brief illness.
Neil was born in Portsmouth, N.H., on April 4, 1928, a son to the late Andrew C. Graves and Mae Peters.
He was raised in Portsmouth, N.H. and graduated from Portsmouth High School with the Class of 1946. He served in the United States Navy and Air Force.
He was a member of Local 131 Plumbers and Steamfitters Union–Hooksett N.H., as well as a member of the Elks in Southern Pines, N.C.
Neil was an avid lifelong golfer. He had made his home for the past 27 years in Southern Pines, N.C., where he played regularly three days a week into his 90th year. He also loved reading and gardening. He had been a friend of Bill W. for over 50 years.
He was predeceased by his second wife Margaret Graves (Nay), and his first wife Natalie Ann Graves (Wentworth) and their son Brandt D. Graves.
Survivors include his children, Barry K. Graves of Hampton, N.H., Neilya A Smith and her husband Steven of Rochester, N.H., George "Jordy" B. Almgren III, his wife Stacey, and their children, Clay and Madelyn Almgren of Woodinville, Wash., and Kirsten Almgren Sisco, her husband Gregory, and their children, Jordan and Alex Sisco of Midlothian, Va.; grandchildren: Crystal Sexton, her husband Donald, and their children Lucas and Shannon of Hampton, N.H., Stacey Moss, her husband Nathan, and their children Hannah, Gabriela and Angus of Portsmouth, N.H., Michael Graves and his wife Rebecca of Los Angeles, Calif., Melissa Bley, her husband George, and her children Forrest and Saige of Greenwood, SC and Jonathan Dowling of Dover NH.
SERVICES: A celebration of life is being planned for spring 2021 in Southern Pines, N.C. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, as it was one of his favorite charities.