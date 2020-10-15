KITTERY POINT, Maine - Nelson A. Paine, 81 died peacefully Sunday, May 17, 2020 surrounded by his children and holding his daughter's hand.
Preceded in death by his wife Elaine J. (Clark) Paine and his step-sister Grace Buckley of Florida. He is survived by his children, Cameron Paine and his daughters Chelsea, Alexis, Briana and Cheridan; Anne Andrews and husband Chip and their two children Lauren and Conner; Brandon Paine and wife Dawn and their three children Dakota, Dylan and Emily.
SERVICES: Calling hours for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20 in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. Social distancing and face coverings are required. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice

