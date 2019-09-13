|
|
PORTSMOUTH - Nelson "Brownie" Carl Brown, 71, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hospice of Southern Maine in Scarborough, Maine. Born in Sanford, Maine, September 26, 1947, Nelson was the son of Lois Johnstone (Fluet) and Carl Brown.
He graduated from Sanford High School in 1965 and retired after 30 years as a General Foreman with shop 51/67 from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and spent 15 years with Smuttynose Brewery.
Nelson, more commonly known as "Brownie" was married in 1990 to Marie (Chicoine) Reed Brown for 22 years before her passing in 2012. Together for 34 years, they raised six children of their own in a blended family, but were nurturing parental figures to many more.
Brownie was the life of the party with an infectious spirit. He was known in many circles as the "guy to call", an everyday jack-of-all-trades. Brownie, was the head Scoutmaster for Troop 164, and could usually be found in his basement workshop doing projects for friends and neighbors or helping with school projects. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer. He spent many weekends and vacations in the woods with his closest friends and family. He spent most of his summer vacation time camping at Sebago Lake State Park with family and friends.
Family members include children Todd Brown of Sanford, Maine, Trevor Brown of Alfred, Maine, Scott Reed (deceased), Donovan Reed of Exeter, Mary Reed and Dawn Brown, both of Portsmouth; grandchildren Austin Brown, Kadin Brown, Chaler Brown, Isaiah Brown, Crystal Snow, Ally Snow, Nikala Singleterry, Isla Reed, Donovan Reed and Ciara Brown; his brothers Delson Brown (deceased), John Brown of Jacksonville, N.C.; he also leaves many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 21, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 500 Jones Ave., Portsmouth, NH 03801. A graveside service will follow at 4 p.m. at the Calvary Cemetery located at the intersection of Middle Road and Islington Street in Portsmouth. Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16, 2019