DOVER - Nelson McLean, 86, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Wadleigh Home after a period of failing health. Born March 20, 1934 to Harold and Leona McLean in Damariscotta Mills, Maine, Nelson was the third of two brothers, Earle and Douglas, both deceased. Nelson is survived by a sister Vera Ritcey of Portsmouth, N.H. and several nieces and nephews.

Nelson graduated at the age of 16 as valedictorian at Lincoln Academy in Newcastle, Maine. He graduated from UNH with a Bachelor's degree in Education and later received a Master's degree from UMass.

His first teaching job was at Cushing Academy in Ashburnham, Mass., and later at Austin Cate Academy in Strafford, N.H. where he became headmaster for over 25 years. Upon Austin Cate Academy's closure he settled in Rochester, N.H. and worked many years for the NH-YMCA.

In his final five years he happily made his home at the Wadleigh House in Dover, N.H. He appreciated the wonderful care he received there.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. Burial will be Tuesday August 11, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in Highland Cemetery, Damariscotta, Maine.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Wadleigh Assisted Living, 10 Summer St., Dover, NH 03820. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
