MANCHESTER - Newell James Keenan, 87, of Portsmouth, N.H., passed from this life on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Palliative Care unit of the Veterans Affairs Community Living Center in Manchester after a prolonged period of decline. He spent his final days in the company of loving family who greatly appreciate the care and compassion of the attentive VA CLC staff.
Newell was born January 30, 1933 in Berlin, N.H., the eldest son of Alban J. Keenan and Edith (Newell) Keenan. He attended Berlin schools until moving to Portsmouth and graduating from Portsmouth High School with the Class of 1950.
Newell entered the US Army following graduation and arrived in the Pusan Perimeter of the Republic of Korea later in 1950. Within months, just after turning 18 years old, he had been promoted to Sergeant, awarded the Combat Infantry Badge and the Purple Heart Medal, and transferred from the Infantry to become a Tank Commander in combat.
Following his military service, Newell returned to Portsmouth, attended the University of New Hampshire, married, raised a family, was proprietor of the Keenan Driving School, and worked as a commercial driver until his retirement.
Newell is survived by his wife of 64 years, former Portsmouth Mayor Mary McEachern Keenan; three daughters, Judith (Brian) McCarthy, Susan (Michael) Williams, and Cynthia Keenan; three sons, Kevin (Kristin), Joseph (Patricia), and Stephen (David); his brother John; 20 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his brother Brian, his sister Mary, and his grandson Max.
SERVICES: Private services for immediate family will be at a later date through the Farrell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are requested to make a donation to the charity of their choice
.