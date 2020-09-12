1/2
Newell James Keenan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Newell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MANCHESTER - Newell James Keenan, 87, of Portsmouth, N.H., passed from this life on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Palliative Care unit of the Veterans Affairs Community Living Center in Manchester after a prolonged period of decline. He spent his final days in the company of loving family who greatly appreciate the care and compassion of the attentive VA CLC staff.

Newell was born January 30, 1933 in Berlin, N.H., the eldest son of Alban J. Keenan and Edith (Newell) Keenan. He attended Berlin schools until moving to Portsmouth and graduating from Portsmouth High School with the Class of 1950.

Newell entered the US Army following graduation and arrived in the Pusan Perimeter of the Republic of Korea later in 1950. Within months, just after turning 18 years old, he had been promoted to Sergeant, awarded the Combat Infantry Badge and the Purple Heart Medal, and transferred from the Infantry to become a Tank Commander in combat.

Following his military service, Newell returned to Portsmouth, attended the University of New Hampshire, married, raised a family, was proprietor of the Keenan Driving School, and worked as a commercial driver until his retirement.

Newell is survived by his wife of 64 years, former Portsmouth Mayor Mary McEachern Keenan; three daughters, Judith (Brian) McCarthy, Susan (Michael) Williams, and Cynthia Keenan; three sons, Kevin (Kristin), Joseph (Patricia), and Stephen (David); his brother John; 20 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his brother Brian, his sister Mary, and his grandson Max.

SERVICES: Private services for immediate family will be at a later date through the Farrell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are requested to make a donation to the charity of their choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 12 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farrell Funeral Home, Inc.
684 State Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-5418
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farrell Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved