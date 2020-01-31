|
|
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. and Dublin, Ireland - Nicolas Johnson, 85, passed peacefully in Dublin Friday, January 3, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born in the Dominican Republic to Albion and Vida (Konchar) Johnson, lived in Almeria, Spain from age 1 to 8 when the Spanish Civil War and World War II forced them to flee to their ancestral home in Portsmouth.
Graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1952, from UNH summa cum laude in 1956. Received his PhD in Mathematics from Harvard University in 1962.
Nic married Svea Johanson of Jaffrey, N.H. and they had two children. Originally an engineer then worked with computers at Digital Equipment Corporation. He retired at age 56.
Pianist and avid concert attendee. He supported Boston's Gardner Museum, a favorite venue, as a core benefactor prior to its' 1990s expansion. In Ireland he attended every triennial piano competition, in its entirety. Loved to travel, especially Germany and Mexico where he met Rose Mary Cullen in 1989. They were married on the steps of the South Meetinghouse in 2007. Though they called both Dublin and Portsmouth home, Nic proudly considered himself a South End old timer.
Nic was a lifelong advocate for a secular state and belonged to pro-secular organizations on both sides of the Atlantic, notably the Humanist Association of Ireland.
Survived by wife, Rose Mary; daughter Lisa and husband Giovanni; son Tom and wife Daniela; grandchildren Sofia, Lucas, Kira and Neven; brother James, sisters Francisca and Suzanne; many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brother William.
SERVICES: A celebration of Nic's life will be held in Portsmouth later this year.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2020