KITTERY, Maine - Nicole Pelletier, 52, of Kittery, Maine, passed away at the in Danvers on Thursday, October 31, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Nicole was married to Edward (Ed) Jankauskas.
Born November 21, 1966 in Salem, Mass., she was the youngest daughter of five of the late Joan Pelletier and Francis Pelletier, and his wife Marcia. Nicole graduated from Salem High School, Class of 1984.
Nicole was a dedicated employee for 20 years at Massachusetts Eye and Ear in Boston, most recently as an organ donor coordinator.
She was an avid runner and at one time had been a volunteer at the NHSPCA. Nicole's family and friends were her world, and she was the sun who shined with an abundance of love. Her vivacious personality and exuberance for life will be missed by all she touched.
In addition to her husband Ed, Nicole is survived by her older sisters, Julie Rutkowski of Nashua, N.H., Catherine Julien of Salem, Paula Knowlton of Salem, Regina Penny of Hampton, N.H.; her step-sister Karen Harrington of Peabody, her step-brother James Juengst of Goodyear, Ariz.; and her many cherished nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Nicole's funeral Mass will be held at St. Adelaide Church, Lowell St., Peabody, on Saturday, November 9, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends invited. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62) Danvers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be in Nicole's memory the New Hampshire SPCA, P.O. Box 196, 104 Portsmouth Ave., Stratham, NH 03885. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com.
