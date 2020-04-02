Home

Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500

Nils A. Ohlson Sr.


1934 - 2020
HAMPTON - Nils A. Ohlson, Sr., 85, of Hampton, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Nils was born on May 3, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late John Folke and Lillian (Christianson) Ohlson.

He is survived by his wife, Elsie Anne (Gillispie) Ohlson, his son, Nils, Jr. and his sister, Mareka Lee.

SERVICES: Due to the current pandemic, services will be held at a future date. Assistance with arrangements is by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron to read Nils' complete obituary and for updates on service date and time.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
