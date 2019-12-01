|
CAPE NEDDICK, Maine- Nina Joanne (Ferrara) Warner, 78, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side. She fought a courageous battle against Pancreatic cancer.
Nina was born in Boston, Mass. on June 29, 1941 to Theodore and Virginia (Giamanco) Ferrara. She loved growing up in the North End with her parents, brothers Salvatore and Theodore, many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins and her best friend Anna.
On Aug. 19, 1962 Nina married Samuel W. Warner and moved to Maine. They were happily married for 55 years, living on Logging Road in Cape Neddick, and raising their family. Nina was a part-time home maker and full-time princess. For Nina, family and home always came first. She was proud of her famous meatballs and her Italian heritage. She loved shopping and being the life of the party. Nina treated everyone she met like family, generous and welcoming to all. She was the glue that held the family together and was truly happiest surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by son, Steven Warner and wife Penny, of Cape Neddick, Maine; daughters Cindy (Warner) Furbish and husband Jeffrey, of Eliot, Maine and Lauren (Warner) Wilber and husband Lyle of South Berwick, Maine. She adored her six grandchildren, Lindsey and Dustin Freeman, Cody and Samantha Furbish, and Gabriel and Amelia Wilber. She leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews and wonderful friends. She was predeceased by her husband Sam and her brother Teddy. Nina always said you will never meet another person like me, and she was right. A devoted wife, loving mother and great friend to all. She will be deeply missed.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3 in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4 in St. Christopher Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York, Maine. Burial will follow in the First Parish Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in memory of Nina to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or visit pancan.org.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2019