Nora Tuthill
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church
43 Pine Street
Exeter, NH
Nora Machado Tuthill

Nora Machado Tuthill Obituary
EXETER - Nora Machado Tuthill died peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the age of 90 in Exeter, N.H.

Born in 1929 in Toronto, Ontario to Elizabeth Blair and John Zaldivar Machado, she attended schools in Toronto and Ottawa. She attended the Katharine Gibbs School in Boston until 1948.

Married to John W.G. Tuthill in 1953, they came to Exeter and later Kensington, N.H., where they raised a family and were active in the community for many years. Nora graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1977, and worked as a journalist. She was committed to the protection of civil rights and the environment.

She was predeceased by her husband in 2003 and by her brothers, John Blair Machado, José M. Calhoun and John C. Calhoun Jr.

Nora is survived by four sons, John (Doris Kowalewski); Andrew (Susan Frankenstein); Alan (Kathryn Fessenden); and William (Gregory Anderson); five grandsons; four great-grandsons and numerous nieces, nephews and beloved goddaughters. The Tuthill family is grateful for Nora's care at Riverwoods in Exeter and for the support and love offered by her many friends and colleagues.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 11 a.m. at Christ Church, 43 Pine Street, Exeter.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 4 to May 7, 2019
