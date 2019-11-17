|
YORK BEACH, Maine - Noreen P. Horn, 62, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 after a brief illness. Born June 5, 1957 in Medford, Mass., a daughter of the late Clarence P. and Catherine M. (Dyer) Hill.
Raised in Medford, Mass., she grew up spending the summers in York Beach with her family. She met her husband Samuel Horn while working at the Sand Dollar. They were married on May 16, 1981 and spent 35 happy years together until Sam's passing in 2016.
She is survived by her children Elizabeth (Kevin) Reiter of Halfmoon, N.Y.; Dean and Michael Horn of York Beach, Maine and Patrick Horn of Dover, N.H.; siblings Denis Hill of Schenectady, N.Y., Joanne Hill of York Beach, Maine, Catherine (William) Keenan of York Beach, Maine MaryBeth (Jody) Shanklin of Colorado Springs, Colo., Patrice Foggarty of York Beach, Maine; six nieces; a nephew; and three grandchildren who she adored, Leah and Samuel Reiter and Lylah Horn.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. A funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, in St. Christopher Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York, Maine. Interment will be in the First Parish Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the York Beach Fire Dept., P.O. Box 70, York Beach, ME 03910. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2019