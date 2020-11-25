BERWICK, Maine - Norman David Thomas, 72, died peacefully at home on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. He is survived by his sisters Noela Thomas Hooper and Holly Thomas and his friend Kimberly Tancrede.



Norman was born in Schenectady, N.Y. on Oct. 26, 1948, to Myrtle J. Thomas and Rev. Norman E. Thomas and grew up in Albany and Delmar. He graduated from Northwestern in 1970 and traveled for a few years before returning to the Northeast.



An avid reader with many talents, Norman sailed the Virgin Islands, fixed bikes in England, taught, modeled, dove, danced, hiked, enjoyed music, and audio-engineered concerts and events in New York City and Connecticut.



His ashes will be interred in Woodstock, Conn. at a future date.



Care of the Thomas family has been entrusted to the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.







