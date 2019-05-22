|
PORTSMOUTH - Norman F. Murphy, 87, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Born in Berlin on November 2, 1931 he was the son of Leo and Leight (Rift) Murphy and was a longtime resident of Portsmouth.
Norman was employed as an agent for the Internal Revenue Service retiring after 28 years. He was a member of Corpus Christi Parish and a forty year member of AA.
He was the husband of Josephine (Burke) Murphy who died in September of last year. Survivors include his daughter Noreen Hodgdon and husband Robert; granddaughter and love of his life Ashley Hodgdon; sister Patricia Leclerc; brother John Murphy; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife he was predeceased by siblings Myra Delgado, Anita Holmes, James and Thomas Murphy.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, May 23, from 4-6 p.m. at the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, 98 Summer St., Portsmouth. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Webster at Rye Scholarship Fund, 795 Washington Rd., Rye, NH 03870.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 22 to May 25, 2019