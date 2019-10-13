|
YORK, Maine - Norman M. Fording, 90, died on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 in York, Maine, surrounded by family.
Born in Pittsburgh, Penn., he was the son of Norman M. and Ingaborg (Anderson) Fording. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 61 years, Nancy, and is survived by his five children: Thomas Fording of Arlington, Va.; Laura Fording (Thomas Fiske) of Princeton, N.J.; Carolyn Fording of Reading, Mass.; John Fording of Norfolk, Va.; and David Fording (Julia) of Glencoe, Ill. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Benjamin, Eli, and Hannah, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Norm will always be remembered for his kindness, his steady nature, his love and devotion to family, his thoughtful observations, and his subtle but keen sense of humor. He was much admired for his quiet warmth and friendly camaraderie. He loved people and cherished gatherings of friends and family.
Norm grew up in Pennsylvania, Colorado and Utah. He received his bachelor's degree in business administration from Ursinus College in Pennsylvania, and later served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. In 1957, he married Nancy Ewen, and eventually they settled in Franklin, Mass., where they raised their five children. During that time, Norm worked for Raytheon for 25 years and was an active member of the Franklin Federated Church. Later they retired to Ogunquit, Maine.
Norm's family expresses sincere gratitude to the staff at Sentry Hill and Caring Way, both of York, Maine, for their love, friendship, kindness, and compassionate care during his final years.
A memorial service celebrating Norm's life is being planned for next spring or summer, with a date, time, and location to be announced.
Donations in Norman's honor can be made to: The Nature Conservancy 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203, or via the internet at www.nature.org.
For a full obituary, please go to https://www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com/notices/NormanM-FordingJr
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2019