FAIRFIELD, Conn. -Advertising Great Norman Suslock dies at 91. The pioneer of Direct Response Advertising, Norman Suslock passed away peacefully at his home in Fairfield, surrounded by loved ones on Friday, January 10, 2020. Born in Mt. Vernon, N.Y., the son of the late Saul and Freda Suslock.
Norman was a visionary in the truest sense and armed with but an idea he went on to found The Direct Marketing Agency which in its heyday was the largest and most renowned Direct Marketing Agency in the world. DMA provided careers for hundreds of people and changed the face of Advertising forever – a most gifted writer his book Return on Investment Advertising, written some 40 years ago is still relevant and sought out today.
Well known for his impeccable taste, infectious humor and signature Bow Tie, Norman was just as loved, respected and admired outside the world of Advertising. He and his wife Joan adored their animals and their summer home in Ogunquit, Maine. It was here that Norman honed his skills as a master gardener, with such a keen eye for design and color that his front garden was added as a feature attraction on the Walking Tour Ogunquit's Seaside Marginal Way.
Norman is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Joan Suslock; their three children Debbie, Amy and Peter; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: A funeral service was held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Temple Beth El, 350 Roxbury Rd., Stamford, with interment following at Beth El Cemetery on Roxbury Rd., in Stamford. Shiva was observed at the Suslock home in Fairfield, Conn.
Memorial contributions may be made in Normans name to the .
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020