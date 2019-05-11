|
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Norman Willis Hill passed away Thursday, November 1, 2018, at home in Cape Coral, Fla. He was born on May 5, 1925 in Calais, Maine, eldest son of Norman Wilbert Hill and Geneva Alice Scott. He is a descendant of the Mayflower, and Daniel Hill, the first known settler of his hometown. He attended local schools and graduated from Calais Academy, Class of 1942.
Norman married Jean Marie Alexander of St Stephen, New Brunswick, Canada. He is predeceased by his parents, his wife Jean, brothers Ralph, Gerald, and Ronald, and granddaughter Julie Ann Martin.
He is survived by sister-in-laws Marjorie Haskins Hill, Freda Howard Hill, and Connie Fox Hill, and his children, Geneva "Ginny" Martin of Florida, Prescott Hill and wife Lisa Michaels of Georgia, and Stephen Hill and his wife Carole Simpson Hill, and granddaughter, Aura Hill of New Hampshire.
Norman entered the US Navy August 1943. Served with the Navy Seabees in the Pacific for two years 132 NCB-ABCD Oahu HI 1943-1946 and did shore duty stateside until discharged in 1946 with BKR3C rank. He was a fifty-one-year member of the American Legion and 20 years with the veterans of foreign wars. He was a longtime member of Navy Seabee Veterans of American, started Seacoast Island Xl NSVA, orchestrated several college scholarships, and served as National Commander from mid-1990 until mid-1992.
Norman was a member Pease Greeters, participating in greeting and sending off our military troops for five hundred flights during a span of seven years. He served as a ranger for Katahdin area council, Boy Scouts of America for a period and again as a Scout Master Troop 328 in Exeter, N.H. He worked at cooking for a number of years at inns, restaurants, and summer camps. He was employed at Phillips Exeter Academy for twenty-five years when he retired and lived in town.
In August of 1985 Norman and Jean's residence became the first "Safe House" in Exeter, N.H., and after retiring, he volunteered for Habitat for Humanity in Exeter. Hobbies he enjoyed were carpentry, World War II History, gardening, his pets, as well as writing and painting in his later years. Norman was a financial supporter of The Veterans Association. He had a great passion for animals and made many contributions to animal sanctuaries for the support of abused and abandoned animals.
SERVICES: A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held on May 18, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., at the Exeter Cemetery, Linden St., Exeter, N.H. Brewitt Funeral Service, 14 Pine St., Exeter, N.H. is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Seabee Veterans Memorial Scholarship Fund; https://www.seabee.org/scholarship.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 11 to May 14, 2019