Stockbridge Funeral Home - Exeter
141 Epping Road
Exeter, NH 03833
(603) 772-0400
For more information about
Normand Petit
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stockbridge Funeral Home - Exeter
141 Epping Road
Exeter, NH 03833
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Exeter United Methodist Church
307 Epping Road,
Exeter, IL
Normand O. Petit Sr.

Normand O. Petit Sr. Obituary
EXETER - Normand O. Petit Sr., 91, of Exeter, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Exeter Hospital.

Services: Services will be held at the Exeter United Methodist Church, 307 Epping Rd., Exeter, Monday at 1 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited and may visit with the family on Sunday, from 1-4 p.m., at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Rd., Exeter. Burial will follow in the Exeter Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Church.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
