DURHAM – Odyssias "Dish" Athanasiou, 93, formerly of Portsmouth, widower of Catherine (Finneran) Athanasiou, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Brookdale Spruce Wood in Durham.
He was born on July 22, 1926 in Manchester, N.H. to Athanasios D. and Fotina (Politis) Athanasiou. Dish proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II.
He received his degree in Microbiology from the University of New Hampshire.
Dish was employed at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard from 1957 to 1981 and served as the City of Portsmouth's health officer from 1981 until his retirement in 2006.
Survivors include a son, Arthur Athanasiou (Sally) of Barrington; and two grandchildren, Jameson Athanasiou (Megan) of Northwood and Kelly Athanasiou (Steven Jencso) of Dover; and a great granddaughter, Eleanor Catherine Athanasiou.
SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. A graveside service with military honors will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Travis Mills Foundation, 747 Western Ave., Manchester, ME. 04351. www.travismillsfoundation.org/waystogive.
