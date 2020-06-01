HAMPTON - Orania (Nina) D. Kanteres, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the age of 87, a victim of the coronavirus pandemic. She was born in Manchester, N.H., on November 4, 1932 to Basilios and Aspasia Danelules.
She attended Central High School and Notre Dame College where she earned her undergraduate degree in English and master's degree in Art. She lived most of her life in Manchester, N.H., with her husband, William (Bill). She pursued her dream job, teaching at Central High School from 1971 until her retirement in 1991. Throughout her career she held several events showing her oil paintings and Orthodox & Catholic religious decoupage plates.
Upon her retirement she and Bill continued to thoroughly enjoy life and lived it to the fullest first by moving to Hampton, N.H., where they spent most of their summers and at their condo in Marco Island, Fla., during the winters. They did lots of traveling to different vacation locations and foreign counties. Most recently they were residents of the Manor at Birch Hill.
She married Bill in 1950 and they had three children: Peter (Diane) of Manchester, N.H.; Greg (Janice) of Hampton, N.H., and Valerie Sabourin of Lititz, Pa. She has five grandchildren: William (Gwen) Kanteres of Manchester, N.H.; Jacqueline (Dan) Eyster of Denver, Pa.; Dr. Jeremy Sabourin of Frederick, Md.; Gregory Kanteres, formally of Vancouver, Wash., but since the pandemic in Eureka, Mo., and Nicholas (Alexia) Kanteres of Eureka, Mo. She has four great-grandchildren: Theodor Daniel Kanteres of Manchester, N.H.; Robert William and Daniel Michael Eyster of Denver, Pa., and Logan James of Eureka, Mo. Nina is predeceased by her two sisters, Fannie Ketchell of North Hampton, Mass., and Effie Plastiras of Manchester, N.H.
Nina was a member of the St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral and served in the choir starting at the age of 14. When she and Bill married they also became members of the Assumption Greek Orthodox church in Manchester where she served on the board of NOA. She was a member of the Daughters of Penelope, NOA Women's Auxiliary and the Anagenesis Ladies Society. During their many years in Marco Island they were parishioners of St. Katherine's Orthodox church in Naples, Fla.
SERVICES: A private burial in Hampton, N.H., for immediate family members only. Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements. For more information or to view an on-line memorial, go to www.phaneuf.net.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the St. George Beautification Fund at St. George Cathedral in Manchester, N.H.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4, 2020.