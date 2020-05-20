|
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. - Oreen Margaret (Loukes) Audette, age 89, of North Fort Myers, Fla., passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was born August 5, 1930 in Whitefield, N.H.
Oreen graduated from Portsmouth High School with the class of 1948. She was the proprietor of The Wisteria Tree Antique and Estate Jewelry Shop Portsmouth, N.H., from 1982 to 1991. In 1995 she moved to North Fort Myers after living for years in Rye, N.H.
Oreen was a member of The Lady Niners and was a straight shooter on the golf course, loved nature, gardening, sewing and baking.
Adored wife of 58 years to the late William M. Audette; Bill and Oreen loved to dance and travel. The devoted mother of son Michael M. Audette, Pinellas Park, Fla., and daughter Janice P. (Audette) Tinkham and her husband, Norman B. Tinkham of Millis, Mass. Her brothers, Cortes Loukes, Richard Loukes, Gerald Loukes, and sister, Anita (Loukes) Corbin, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, and a deeply bonded group of friends.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Elinor (Loukes) Heth and Cheryl (Loukes) LaValley, brothers, Robert, Gary and Daniel Loukes.
SERVICES: Her service will be private. Arrangements by National Cremation and Burial, 3453 Hancock Bridge Parkway, FL 33903.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 20 to May 23, 2020