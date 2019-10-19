Home

Pamela (Pierce) Goodwin

Pamela (Pierce) Goodwin Obituary
LYMAN, Maine - Pamela (Pierce) Goodwin passed away at her home on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. She was born on Oct. 31, 1952 in Exeter, N.H., the daughter of John and Helen (deceased) Pierce.

She is survived by her husband Allen Goodwin and their two children: Kimberley Jenkins of Las Vegas, Nev. and Nathaniel Goodwin of West Paris, Maine.

She dedicated herself to raising her children until they were older at which time she became a charitable trust accountant for the United Methodist Foundation. She also did bookkeeping and was a corporate officer for Safe Haven Home Accessibility.

She was an avid quilter often giving her creations away to friends and relatives.

SERVICES: Visiting time will be from 1 to 2 p.m., Sunday Oct. 27 at the East Waterboro Free Baptist Church with a memorial service to follow.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2019
