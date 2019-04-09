Services Bernier Funeral Home 125 OLD POST RD Kittery , ME 03904 (603) 692-2160 Parker Humphrey

Obituary Condolences Flowers YORK, Maine - Parker Humphrey, 70, of York Maine, died peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Born on Sept. 20, 1948 he grew up in Beverly Mass.



Parker graduated Danvers High School in Danvers, Mass. in 1967 and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving his country in Vietnam. He later completed a degree from Newbury College and enjoyed a successful career in the filtration and cleanroom business. Parker and his wife Georgiana (Anne) owned and operated York Corner True Value Hardware in York, Maine and Central Paint and Coatings in Dover, N.H.



Parker touched the lives of so many with his generosity, knowledge and kindness. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.



Parker leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Anne, his daughter Jodi and her husband Christopher Cucco, his son Eric and wife Jennifer, his son Peter and wife Sarah all of York, as well as five beautiful grandchildren who fondly called him Bubba. He also leaves a large extended family and many many friends.



SERVICES: A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at the Wiggly Bridge Distillery formally York Corner True Value Hardware, 441 U.S. Route One, York Maine. Online condolences, video and full obituary may be visited at www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com .



In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to the Dover Mounted Patrol, 46 Chestnut Street, Dover NH, 03820. Care for the Humphrey family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home. Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries